5 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1857 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 240,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2020.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (17) XF (33) VF (30) F (5) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (13) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Artemide Aste (2)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Bertolami (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (10)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (1)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (8)

Janas (1)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (6)

Leu (1)

London Coins (1)

MDC Monaco (4)

Monedalia.es (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (4)

Nomisma Aste (1)

NumisCorner (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Olivier Goujon (1)

Patrick Guillard Collection (3)

Rauch (3)

Schulman (5)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

Varesi (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (3)

Warin Global Investments (2)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)