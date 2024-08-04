Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 16,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,479,167

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1857 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 240,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2020.

France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

