France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 16,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,479,167
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1857
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1857 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 240,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Search