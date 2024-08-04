Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 16,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,960,085

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1856 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 CHF
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Via - December 16, 2022
Seller Via
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

