France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 16,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,960,085
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1856
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1856 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 CHF
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
