France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 16,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,352

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1855 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3262 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 750,000. Bidding took place July 21, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Palombo (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
3232 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
4869 $
Price in auction currency 4400 CHF
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Leu - July 18, 2022
Seller Leu
Date July 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction JMPG - December 2, 2012
Seller JMPG
Date December 2, 2012
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

