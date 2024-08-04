5 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1855 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3262 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 750,000. Bidding took place July 21, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (4) F (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)