5 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 16,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,352
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1855
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1855 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3262 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 750,000. Bidding took place July 21, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- JMPG (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Palombo (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
3232 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
4869 $
Price in auction currency 4400 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller JMPG
Date December 2, 2012
Condition VF20
Selling price
