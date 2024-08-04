5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1855 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

