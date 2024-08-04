France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 14,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 937,732
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1855
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1855 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.
