France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 14,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 937,732

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1855 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 175 CHF
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction St James's - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 17, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction cgb.fr - March 7, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 7, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction VINCHON - December 6, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction ibercoin - December 22, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 11, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Auctiones - June 21, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1855 "Small diameter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

