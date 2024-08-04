France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter". Paris. Plain edge (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris. Plain edge
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 14,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 690,838
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1854
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1854 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 776 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1854 "Small diameter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
