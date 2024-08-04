5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter". Paris. Plain edge (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1854 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 776 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (83) AU (38) XF (80) VF (15) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (5) MS66 (8) MS65 (10) MS64 (20) MS63 (11) MS62 (11) MS60 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (1) SP61 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) DETAILS (5) CAMEO (3) PL (1) Service PCGS (41) NGC (41)

