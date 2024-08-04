France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter". Paris. Reeded edge (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris. Reeded edge
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 14,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,870,170
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1854
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1854 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. Reeded edge. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22176 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 41000 JPY
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1854 "Small diameter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
