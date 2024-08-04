5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter". Paris. Reeded edge (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1854 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. Reeded edge. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22176 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.

