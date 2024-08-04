Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter". Paris. Reeded edge (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris. Reeded edge

Obverse 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" Paris Reeded edge - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" Paris Reeded edge - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 14,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,870,170

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1854 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. Reeded edge. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22176 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 41000 JPY
France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 22, 2024
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1854 "Small diameter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

