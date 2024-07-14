France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris. Platinum
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3896 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place February 9, 2008.
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
