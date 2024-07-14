20 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3896 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place February 9, 2008.

