Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris. Platinum

Obverse 20 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • Metal Platinum
  • Weight 6,32 g

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3896 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place February 9, 2008.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Goldberg - February 12, 2008
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction Goldberg - February 12, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date February 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1867 A at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1867 All France coins France platinum coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search