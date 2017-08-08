20 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1865 with mark BB. Strasbourg. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2576 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.

Сondition XF (7) VF (4)