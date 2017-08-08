France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg. Platinum
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1865 with mark BB. Strasbourg. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2576 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.
Сondition
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
