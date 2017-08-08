Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg. Platinum

Obverse 20 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Platinum
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1865 with mark BB. Strasbourg. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2576 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 350 CHF
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Creusy Numismatique - June 17, 2014
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date June 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1865 All France coins France platinum coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search