France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg. Platinum

Obverse 20 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • Metal Platinum
  • Weight 6,1 g

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3878 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place June 1, 2013.

France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1317 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 15, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2010
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2010
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Goldberg - October 29, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date October 29, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

