France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg. Platinum
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3878 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place June 1, 2013.
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1317 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
