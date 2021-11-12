20 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3878 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place June 1, 2013.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (2) VF (2)