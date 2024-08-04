France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1870 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,852,567
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1870
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1870 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 14, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
