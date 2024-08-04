Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1870 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1870 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1870 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,852,567

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1870 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction GINZA - April 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date April 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Heritage - December 1, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Heritage - July 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 14, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction GINZA - August 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction V. GADOURY - November 29, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 BB at auction Schulman - March 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date March 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

