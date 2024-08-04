France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1870 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 864,873
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1870
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1870 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- cgb.fr (3)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Eurseree (1)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Pruvost (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 383 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date February 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pruvost
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
12
