20 Francs 1870 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1870 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

