France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1870 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1870 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1870 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 864,873

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1870 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 383 EUR
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - February 5, 2023
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date February 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - July 1, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
Seller Pruvost
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - December 26, 2019
France 20 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - December 26, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
