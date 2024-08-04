20 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1869 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition UNC (43) AU (30) XF (59) VF (28) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (10) MS63 (10) MS62 (6) MS61 (6) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) Service NGC (24) PCGS (15) GCN (1)

