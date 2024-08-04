Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,316,553

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1869 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
512 $
Price in auction currency 46500 RUB
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Numisma - Portugal - December 14, 2023
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 22, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1869 BB at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
