France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,316,553
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1869
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1869 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
512 $
Price in auction currency 46500 RUB
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
