France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,829,066

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1868 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,650. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
426 $
Price in auction currency 391 EUR
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - April 5, 2024
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 BB at auction GINZA - June 10, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
