France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,829,066
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1868
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1868 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,650. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
