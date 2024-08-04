France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1868 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 9,281,061
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1868
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2019.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
