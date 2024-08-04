20 Francs 1868 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2019.

Сondition UNC (86) AU (29) XF (61) VF (47) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (5) MS65 (17) MS64 (20) MS63 (13) MS62 (8) MS61 (7) AU58 (8) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (29) NGC (52) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Alexander (1)

Auction World (11)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

BAC (5)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bertolami (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (4)

cgb.fr (2)

Chaponnière (5)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (2)

Corinphila (1)

Creusy Numismatique (2)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

Florange (1)

GINZA (4)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (41)

Heritage Eur (5)

HERVERA (4)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (5)

Inasta (1)

iNumis (3)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (12)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (5)

Leu (1)

Lugdunum (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (2)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numisor (7)

Numphil (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rimon Auctions (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (6)

Stack's (9)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (4)

Tosunidis Coin House (3)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Via (1)

WAG (4)

Warin Global Investments (5)

Westfälische (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)