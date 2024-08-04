Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1868 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1868 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1868 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 9,281,061

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2019.

France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 382 EUR
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 340 CHF
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1868 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of 20 Francs 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search