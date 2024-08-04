Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,516,490

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1867 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572953 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,365. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - January 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - December 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - October 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1867 BB at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
