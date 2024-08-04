France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,516,490
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1867
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1867 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572953 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,365. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Auction World (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (5)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Downies (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Heritage (17)
- Heritage Eur (6)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (4)
- iNumis (6)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (5)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search