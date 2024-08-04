France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1866 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,991,671
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1866
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1866 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 321 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
