France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1866 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1866 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1866 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,991,671

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1866 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 321 EUR
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1866 A at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

