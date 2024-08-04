20 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1865 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (9) XF (26) VF (29) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (11) MS63 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (10) NGC (13) ANACS (1)

