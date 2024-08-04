France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,088,418
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1865
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1865 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Bertolami (1)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (14)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- ibercoin (4)
- iNumis (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (4)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- WDA - MiM (3)
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 3900 NOK
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search