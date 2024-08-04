Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,088,418

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1865 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 3900 NOK
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 29, 2023
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Pegasus Auctions - December 29, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 BB at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Francs 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

