France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1865 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,951,440
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1865
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1865 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32532 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 329 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
