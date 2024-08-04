Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1865 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1865 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1865 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,951,440

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1865 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32532 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (7)
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (20)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • ICE (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (5)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sartor Numismatica (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Status International (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 378 EUR
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 329 EUR
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 13, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 13, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Goldberg - June 21, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1865 A at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 20 Francs 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

