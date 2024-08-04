France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1864 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,058,905
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1864
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1864 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3099 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 160,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 80000 JPY
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pars Coins
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marudhar
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
