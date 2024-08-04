Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1864 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1864 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1864 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,058,905

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1864 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3099 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 160,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 80000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 395 EUR
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Cambi Aste - May 15, 2024
Seller Cambi Aste
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Seller Nomisma
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Pars Coins - March 28, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Marudhar - January 7, 2024
Seller Marudhar
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1864 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
