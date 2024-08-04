France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Aurora Numismatica
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,752,567
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1863
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bertolami
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
