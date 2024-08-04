Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aurora Numismatica

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,752,567

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Aurora Numismatica (2)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 31, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 13, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Bertolami - April 6, 2023
Seller Bertolami
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
France 20 Francs 1863 BB at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1863 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search