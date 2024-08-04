Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1861 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1861 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1861 BB "Type 1861-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,423,199

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1861 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
France 20 Francs 1861 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
France 20 Francs 1861 BB at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 372 USD
France 20 Francs 1861 BB at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1861 BB at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1861 BB at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1861 BB at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1861 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1861 BB at auction Palombo - December 13, 2014
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1861 BB at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1861 BB at auction Heritage - October 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1861 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1861 BB at auction Artemide Aste - October 15, 2011
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1861 BB at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1861 BB at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

