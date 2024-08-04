20 Francs 1861 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1861 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (3) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)