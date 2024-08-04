France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1861 BB "Type 1861-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,423,199
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1861
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1861 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 372 USD
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
