Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1860 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1860 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1860 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,219,917

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1860 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Bertolami (3)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • cgb.fr (5)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Creusy Numismatique (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (21)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (17)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (8)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Lugdunum (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (7)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (3)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1860 A at auction cgb.fr - July 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1860 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search