20 Francs 1860 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,219,917
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1860
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1860 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
