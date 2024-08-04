Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1853-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1853-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1853-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aurora Numismatica

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,870,646

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1859 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743475 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 640 AUD
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 301 EUR
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 7, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 7, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction Artemide Aste - September 4, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction Artemide Aste - June 5, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 17, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1859 BB at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

