20 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1853-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1859 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743475 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (4) XF (17) VF (47) F (2) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (6) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Artemide Aste (5)

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Aurora Numismatica (2)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (4)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (3)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (8)

iNumis (2)

Katz (1)

Kroha (4)

Künker (3)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

Marudhar (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Schulman (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Status International (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Varesi (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)