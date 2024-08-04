France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1859 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Inasta Spa
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 20,295,429
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1859
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (299) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1859 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Artemide Aste (7)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- AURORA (2)
- Aurora Numismatica (3)
- Bertolami (3)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (4)
- Cayón (6)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Chaponnière (5)
- CNG (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Eurseree (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (33)
- Heritage Eur (12)
- HERVERA (15)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (23)
- Inasta (4)
- iNumis (9)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (12)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (9)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- Lugdunum (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Marudhar (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (9)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numisma - Portugal (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rimon Auctions (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (19)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Tosunidis Coin House (2)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Varesi (2)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (5)
- Warin Global Investments (5)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search