20 Francs 1859 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1859 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.

Сondition UNC (48) AU (40) XF (88) VF (119) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (10) MS63 (11) MS62 (5) MS61 (6) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (20) NGC (21) ANACS (6)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Anticomondo (1)

Artemide Aste (7)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (13)

AURORA (2)

Aurora Numismatica (3)

Bertolami (3)

Bolaffi (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (4)

Cayón (6)

cgb.fr (2)

Chaponnière (5)

CNG (4)

COINSNET (1)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

Darabanth (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Eurseree (1)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (2)

Heritage (33)

Heritage Eur (12)

HERVERA (15)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (2)

ibercoin (23)

Inasta (4)

iNumis (9)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (12)

Kroha (1)

Künker (9)

Leu (2)

London Coins (2)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

Lugdunum (2)

Marciniak (1)

Marudhar (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (9)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numisma - Portugal (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (1)

Rimon Auctions (2)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (19)

Spink (1)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (5)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (4)

Tosunidis Coin House (2)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (2)

Varesi (2)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (5)

Warin Global Investments (5)

Wójcicki (1)