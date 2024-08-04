Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1859 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1859 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1859 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 20,295,429

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (299) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1859 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Artemide Aste (7)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Aurora Numismatica (3)
  • Bertolami (3)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (4)
  • Cayón (6)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière (5)
  • CNG (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (33)
  • Heritage Eur (12)
  • HERVERA (15)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (23)
  • Inasta (4)
  • iNumis (9)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (12)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Leu (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Lugdunum (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Marudhar (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (9)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numisma - Portugal (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rimon Auctions (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (19)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Varesi (2)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • Warin Global Investments (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
France 20 Francs 1859 A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1859 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search