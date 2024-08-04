Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1858 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1858 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1858 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 16,860,982

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (259) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1874 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1446 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - April 5, 2024
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - April 5, 2024
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
France 20 Francs 1858 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

