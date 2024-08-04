20 Francs 1858 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (24) XF (70) VF (132) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (6) MS64 (5) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (13) NGC (11) GENI (1) ICG (1) ANACS (1)

