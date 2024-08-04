France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1858 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 16,860,982
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1858
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
