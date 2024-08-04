20 Francs 1857 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1857 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2108 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (22) XF (69) VF (110) F (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (8) MS64 (15) MS63 (10) MS62 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (30) PCGS (16) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Alexander (1)

Ars Time (2)

Artemide Aste (7)

Auction World (3)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (16)

AURORA (6)

Aurora Numismatica (2)

Bertolami (3)

Cambi Aste (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (6)

cgb.fr (3)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Creusy Numismatique (2)

DNW (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Downies (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Eurseree (5)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (24)

Heritage Eur (6)

HERVERA (12)

HIRSCH (8)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (26)

Inasta (1)

iNumis (5)

Juno (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (4)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (2)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

Lugdunum (2)

Macho & Chlapovič (2)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (5)

Münzenonline (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (2)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numisma - Portugal (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numphil (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rhenumis (1)

Rimon Auctions (2)

Roxbury’s (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (4)

Soler y Llach (13)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (11)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (4)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (2)

Varesi (1)

WAG (2)

Wannenes Art Auction (2)

Wójcicki (2)