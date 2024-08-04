Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1857 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1857 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1857 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 19,193,214

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1857 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2108 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 600 AUD
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 42500 RUB
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Cambi Aste - May 15, 2024
Seller Cambi Aste
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - April 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - February 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
France 20 Francs 1857 A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition VF
