20 Francs 1857 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 19,193,214
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1857
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1857 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2108 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 600 AUD
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 42500 RUB
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
