France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1856 BB "Type 1853-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1856 BB "Type 1853-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1856 BB "Type 1853-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,125,030

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1856 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 332 EUR
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 323 EUR
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction GINZA - February 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction V. GADOURY - March 21, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction Chaponnière - October 22, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 22, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction Numisma - Portugal - March 9, 2016
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date March 9, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction ibercoin - December 15, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date December 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 23, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1856 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
