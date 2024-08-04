France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1856 BB "Type 1853-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,125,030
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1856
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1856 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 332 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 323 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 22, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
