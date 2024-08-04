France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1856 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 17,302,537
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1856
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (198) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1856 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36314 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marudhar
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 21000 INR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Finarte
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
