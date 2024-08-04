Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1856 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1856 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1856 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 17,302,537

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (198) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1856 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36314 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction Marudhar - May 25, 2024
Seller Marudhar
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 21000 INR
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction Finarte - February 29, 2024
Seller Finarte
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - February 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1856 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
