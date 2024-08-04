France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1853-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,759,701
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1855
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1855 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 771 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (5)
- iNumis (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (5)
- Numisma - Portugal (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search