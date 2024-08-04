Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1853-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 20 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1853-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1853-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,759,701

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1855 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 771 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction Artemide Aste - September 4, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date March 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction GINZA - February 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction Soler y Llach - May 9, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1855 BB at auction HIRSCH - May 11, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

