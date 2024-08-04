France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1855 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 16,595,397
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1855
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1855 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30547 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
- Artemide Aste (3)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- AURORA (2)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Cayón (6)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Downies (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (14)
- Heritage Eur (7)
- HERVERA (6)
- HIRSCH (5)
- ibercoin (22)
- iNumis (4)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Katz (6)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (5)
- Naumann (1)
- Nomisma (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (14)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Varesi (2)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
