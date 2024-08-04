Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1855 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1855 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1855 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 16,595,397

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1855 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30547 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Aurora Numismatica (2)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Cayón (6)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (7)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • ibercoin (22)
  • iNumis (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Katz (6)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (5)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (14)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Varesi (2)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 372 EUR
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1855 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1855 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search