20 Francs 1854 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1854 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 776103 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (59) AU (25) XF (53) VF (149) F (3) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (15) MS64 (20) MS63 (14) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (48) PCGS (13) ANACS (3)

