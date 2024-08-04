Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1854 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1854 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1854 A "Type 1853-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 23,485,957

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (299)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1854 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 776103 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction Cambi Aste - May 15, 2024
Seller Cambi Aste
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction Cambi Aste - May 15, 2024
Seller Cambi Aste
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction Heritage - April 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction Heritage - March 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
France 20 Francs 1854 A at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

