France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1854 A "Type 1853-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 23,485,957
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1854
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (299)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1854 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 776103 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cambi Aste
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
