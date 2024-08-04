France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1852 A. Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,493,758
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1852
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (502)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1852 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 68000 JPY
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
