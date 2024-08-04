Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1852 A. Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1852 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1852 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,493,758

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (502)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1852 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 51 Gallery (2)
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (9)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Ars Time (2)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (3)
  • Bertolami (4)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (6)
  • cgb.fr (5)
  • Chaponnière (4)
  • CNG (10)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • FEYDEAU BOURSE (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • Gärtner (6)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (6)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (58)
  • Heritage Eur (9)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • Hess Divo (4)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Inasta (3)
  • iNumis (12)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (9)
  • Katz (21)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (23)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Lugdunum (6)
  • M&M AG, CH (2)
  • MDC Monaco (13)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (12)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Nomisma Aste (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (5)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (4)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (6)
  • Numisor (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Numphil (1)
  • Palombo (12)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (16)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (16)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • Varesi (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (3)
  • VINCHON (7)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 68000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Heritage - March 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1852 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1852 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search