20 Francs 1852 A. Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1852 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (123) AU (74) XF (135) VF (139) F (11) VG (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (7) MS66 (17) MS65 (23) MS64 (18) MS63 (17) MS62 (14) MS61 (5) AU58 (7) AU55 (13) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (3) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (78) PCGS (56) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

51 Gallery (2)

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (9)

Alexander (2)

Ars Time (2)

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (15)

AURORA (4)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (3)

Bertolami (4)

Bolaffi (1)

Boule (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (6)

cgb.fr (5)

Chaponnière (4)

CNG (10)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

Downies (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Eurseree (1)

Felzmann (5)

FEYDEAU BOURSE (1)

Florange (1)

Gärtner (6)

GGN (1)

GINZA (6)

Goldberg (9)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (3)

Heritage (58)

Heritage Eur (9)

HERVERA (11)

Hess Divo (4)

HIRSCH (7)

Höhn (3)

Holmasto (2)

ibercoin (7)

Inasta (3)

iNumis (12)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Jean ELSEN (9)

Katz (21)

Kroha (3)

Künker (23)

London Coins (3)

Lugdunum (6)

M&M AG, CH (2)

MDC Monaco (13)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (12)

Montenegro (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Nomisma (3)

Nomisma Aste (4)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisma - Portugal (5)

Numismatica Ars Classica (4)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (6)

Numisor (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (2)

Numphil (1)

Palombo (12)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (8)

Rhenumis (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Schulman (2)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (6)

Soler y Llach (12)

Spink (4)

Stack's (16)

Status International (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (16)

Tosunidis Coin House (2)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (4)

Varesi (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (3)

VINCHON (7)

VL Nummus (6)

WAG (2)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)