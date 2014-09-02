France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris. Platinum
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 10,575. Bidding took place August 30, 2014.
Seller Goldberg
Date September 2, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
10575 $
Price in auction currency 10575 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
7475 $
Price in auction currency 7475 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 100 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
