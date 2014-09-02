100 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 10,575. Bidding took place August 30, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5)