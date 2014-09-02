Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris. Platinum (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris. Platinum

Obverse 100 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • Metal Platinum

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 10,575. Bidding took place August 30, 2014.

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Goldberg - September 2, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 2, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
10575 $
Price in auction currency 10575 USD
France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
7475 $
Price in auction currency 7475 USD
France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price

