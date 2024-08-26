France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris. One-sided strike (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris. One-sided strike
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. One-sided strike. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
