France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris. One-sided strike (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris. One-sided strike

Obverse 100 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris One-sided strike - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris One-sided strike - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. One-sided strike. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
