100 Francs 1869 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1869 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 200,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (154) AU (105) XF (206) VF (38) F (7) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (26) MS62 (56) MS61 (40) MS60 (15) AU58 (30) AU55 (20) AU53 (11) XF40 (1) DETAILS (13) Service NGC (127) GIBON (1) PCGS (89)

