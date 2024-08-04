Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1869 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1869 A "Type 1862-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1869 A "Type 1862-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Nomisma Spa

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 28,872

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (529) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1869 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 200,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition AU55 GIBON
Selling price
2025 $
Price in auction currency 8200 PLN
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Cambi Aste - May 15, 2024
Seller Cambi Aste
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Spink - January 18, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

