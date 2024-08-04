France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1869 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 28,872
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1869
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1869 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 200,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition AU55 GIBON
Selling price
2025 $
Price in auction currency 8200 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
