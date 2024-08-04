France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,982
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1868
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1868 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30109 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Auction World (11)
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (19)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (8)
- Leu (1)
- Libert (1)
- Maître Wattebled (1)
- MDC Monaco (6)
- Monnaies d'Antan (4)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numisor (4)
- Palombo (6)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (11)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
14003 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2408 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search