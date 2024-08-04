Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 100 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1862-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1862-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,982

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1868 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30109 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Auction World (11)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Leu (1)
  • Libert (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (6)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Palombo (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (11)
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
14003 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2408 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction V. GADOURY - September 1, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1868 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search