100 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (63) AU (63) XF (81) VF (24) F (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (13) MS62 (23) MS61 (18) MS60 (1) AU58 (20) AU55 (19) AU53 (3) DETAILS (14) Service PCGS (45) NGC (73)

