100 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,315
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1868
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
25325 $
Price in auction currency 4000000 JPY
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2019 $
Price in auction currency 1850 CHF
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
