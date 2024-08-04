Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,315

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

France 100 Francs 1868 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
25325 $
Price in auction currency 4000000 JPY
France 100 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1868 A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2019 $
Price in auction currency 1850 CHF
France 100 Francs 1868 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 100 Francs 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

