France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,807
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1867
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1867 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29725 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,500. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2355 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
