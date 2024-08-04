100 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1867 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29725 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,500. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

