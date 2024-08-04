Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 100 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1862-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1862-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,807

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1867 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29725 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,500. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2355 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Astarte S.A. - December 9, 2023
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Bolaffi - December 3, 2021
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 BB at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
