France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,309
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1867
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22358 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2216 $
Price in auction currency 350000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2406 $
Price in auction currency 380000 JPY
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date April 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
