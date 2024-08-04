100 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22358 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Сondition UNC (33) AU (19) XF (30) VF (10) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (8) MS61 (12) MS60 (5) AU58 (10) AU55 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (32) PCGS (14)

