Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,309

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22358 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (15)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (23)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (6)
  • Künker (9)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (7)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (1)
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2216 $
Price in auction currency 350000 JPY
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2406 $
Price in auction currency 380000 JPY
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction GINZA - April 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date April 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Stack's - September 28, 2021
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Stack's - September 28, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction GINZA - August 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1867 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1867 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search