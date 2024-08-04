Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940

100 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 100 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1862-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1862-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,075

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1866 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

  • All companies
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2355 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1866 BB at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

