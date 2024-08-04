100 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1866 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

