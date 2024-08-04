France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,075
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1866
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1866 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Auction World (23)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (2)
- Bolaffi (2)
- Boule (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Florange (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (26)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (3)
- ICE (2)
- iNumis (3)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (7)
- Leu (2)
- Maître Wattebled (2)
- MDC Monaco (4)
- Monnaies d'Antan (4)
- Palombo (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Taisei (1)
- UBS (5)
- V. GADOURY (15)
- WAG (2)
- Warin Global Investments (5)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2355 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search