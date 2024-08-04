100 Francs 1866 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1866 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 100,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2016.

Сondition UNC (46) AU (31) XF (59) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (3) MS62 (14) MS61 (16) MS60 (6) AU58 (11) AU55 (11) AU53 (2) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (50) PCGS (24)

