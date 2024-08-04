France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1866 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 9,041
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1866
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1866 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 100,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 406000 JPY
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
