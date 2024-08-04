Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1866 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1866 A "Type 1862-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1866 A "Type 1862-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 9,041

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1866 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 100,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2016.

France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 406000 JPY
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Coin Cabinet - January 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1866 A at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

