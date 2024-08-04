France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1865 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,517
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1865
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1865 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,800. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 51 Gallery (1)
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Auction World (22)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (5)
- DNW (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (45)
- iBelgica (1)
- ICE (1)
- iNumis (6)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (8)
- Leu (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Montenegro (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numisor (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (5)
- Tosunidis Coin House (2)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (3)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2607 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2109 $
Price in auction currency 1925 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search