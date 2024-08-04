France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1864 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,536
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1864
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1864 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 75,000. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2019 $
Price in auction currency 1850 CHF
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3666 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
