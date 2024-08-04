100 Francs 1864 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1864 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 75,000. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.

