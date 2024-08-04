Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1864 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1864 A "Type 1862-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1864 A "Type 1862-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,536

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1864 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 75,000. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.

France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2019 $
Price in auction currency 1850 CHF
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3666 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - March 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

