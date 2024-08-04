France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,078
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1863
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2355 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2585 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
