Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 100 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1862-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1862-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,078

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (18)
  • Aurora Numismatica (3)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (27)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Palombo (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Taisei (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (12)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2355 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2585 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction St James’s - March 30, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1863 BB at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1863 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search