100 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

