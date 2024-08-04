Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 100 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1862-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1862-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,078

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1862 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3548 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2585 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 22, 2024
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1862 BB at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

