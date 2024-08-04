France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,078
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1862
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1862 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3548 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
