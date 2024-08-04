100 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

