France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,650
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1862
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2235 $
Price in auction currency 353000 JPY
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2298 $
Price in auction currency 360000 JPY
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
