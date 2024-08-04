Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1862 A "Type 1862-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,650

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2235 $
Price in auction currency 353000 JPY
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2298 $
Price in auction currency 360000 JPY
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 14, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
France 100 Francs 1862 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
