France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,405

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

For the sale of 100 Francs 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

