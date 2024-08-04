France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,405
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1860
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
