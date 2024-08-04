100 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1859 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2018.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (22) XF (30) VF (16) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (5) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (7) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (18) PCGS (14)

