France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 14,710
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1859
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1859 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
10500 $
Price in auction currency 10500 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1784 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bertolami
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
