France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 100 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 14,710

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1859 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Auction World (9)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Bertolami (4)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Florange (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (2)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
10500 $
Price in auction currency 10500 USD
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1784 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2020
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Bertolami - September 27, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Tosunidis Coin House - May 27, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date May 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Bertolami - May 3, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date May 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1859 BB at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1859 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
