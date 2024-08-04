Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 21,626

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1859 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (15)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Aurora Numismatica (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (2)
  • Bolaffi (3)
  • Boule (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Florange (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (32)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • iNumis (12)
  • Jean ELSEN (12)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Libert (2)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Savoca Numismatics (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2580 $
Price in auction currency 2580 USD
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 2220 USD
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Haljak coin auction - March 17, 2024
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction GINZA - April 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date April 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 10, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 17, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1859 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1859 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search