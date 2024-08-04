France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 21,626
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1859
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1859 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (15)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (2)
- Bolaffi (3)
- Boule (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- CNG (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- Florange (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (4)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (32)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Hong Kong (1)
- iNumis (12)
- Jean ELSEN (12)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (10)
- Libert (2)
- Maître Wattebled (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numisor (3)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Savoca Numismatics (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (8)
- Taisei (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2580 $
Price in auction currency 2580 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 2220 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date April 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
