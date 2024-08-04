France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,928
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1858
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1858 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30049 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2166 $
Price in auction currency 321000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
