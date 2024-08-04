Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 100 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,928

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1858 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30049 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2166 $
Price in auction currency 321000 JPY
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction St James’s - March 30, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Leu - December 21, 2021
Seller Leu
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Bolaffi - December 3, 2021
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1858 BB at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

